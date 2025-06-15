Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

ANKARA

The transport and interior ministries have launched a comprehensive review of traffic signage across Türkiye, following public controversy over so-called “speed traps” during last week’s Eid al-Adha holiday.

Criticism centered on the claim that speed cameras were deliberately placed in locations hidden from drivers’ view — not to deter speeding, but to issue fines. Inconsistencies in speed limit changes also drew public ire, while recent increases in traffic penalties fueled broader perceptions that enforcement practices are driven more by revenue generation than by road safety concerns.

In response, the two ministries have established a joint commission to inspect all traffic signs throughout the country, several reports said on June 15.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry’s body responsible for highways will carry out assessments and any signs found to be improperly implemented will be corrected.

Next week, the Turkish parliament is set to debate a proposed amendment to the traffic law that includes significant increases to fines for violations on road.

While the bill, which passed through committee prior to the Eid al Adha that concluded on June 9, has drawn strong criticism over the scale of the proposed penalties.

Despite the criticism, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials stated there will be no changes to the proposed legislation, report said.

“There are only a few isolated cases of technical errors in signage — maybe one in 1 million,” an AKP source said.

“But we’re seeing the same two videos circulate widely on social media. Someone in Elazığ and someone in Antalya are sharing the exact same footage. Do you even have a sign issue like that in your area? No. But did you still get fined? Yes — because you were driving at 140 to 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. “

“Now let’s talk about accident statistics: Three to five people die every single day on those roads. That’s why speeding is not acceptable.”