Türkiye launches first avalanche prevention project in Bitlis

BİTLİS

Türkiye has launched its first avalanche prevention project in the eastern province of Bitlis, marking a major step forward in disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

The initiative, jointly developed by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Scientific and Technological Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), introduces an advanced monitoring system equipped with locally developed sensors and software to predict and prevent avalanches before they occur.

The project, which began about a year and a half ago, became operational recently following the installation of movable devices and sensors on Mount Dideban — a region historically prone to avalanches.

Implemented for the first time at this scale in Türkiye, the system aims to protect around 140 households in Bitlis’ İnönü neighborhood, where previous avalanches had caused significant concern among residents.

Initiated based on technical recommendations from AFAD’s Bitlis provincial directorate, the project started with the establishment of an avalanche observation station at one of the region’s highest points.

Twelve sensors placed on Mount Dideban continuously collect real-time data on snow depth, soil temperature, humidity and wind direction and speed. This information is transmitted to computers loaded with domestic software, allowing early detection of potential avalanche threats and enabling rapid preventive action.

Originally designed as a stationary system, the project evolved into a mobile structure through continued technical improvements.

A specially developed observation caravan was introduced — a self-sufficient unit powered by solar panels and equipped with accommodation, a kitchenette and modular sanitary facilities for four personnel.

The mobility of this unit allows it to be deployed quickly to different disaster-prone areas across the country.

Bitlis AFAD Provincial Director Kerem Oruk said that the project has completed its first phase. “The main goal is not to close off risky areas, but to take precautionary measures to protect citizens,” he said.

He added that TÜBİTAK developed a domestic software program to analyze the data independently, without reliance on foreign systems, a move expected to boost both data security and response efficiency.

“In the second phase, the system will expand to new regions such as Nemrut and Karçinbaşı. All collected data will be transmitted to a central station, monitored simultaneously by our teams in Bitlis, AFAD headquarters in the capital Ankara and TÜBİTAK’s Marmara Research Center. This coordination will ensure faster alerts and timely intervention,” Oruk said.