Türkiye launches academies to combat childhood obesity, digital addiction

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Health Ministry has launched educational academies aimed at preventing obesity and digital addiction among children and adolescents, in a further effort to promote healthy lifestyles among young people.

The programs include baby academies for infants aged 0-2 — open to parents and grandparents alike — child academies for ages 2 to 12, and adolescent academies for ages 12 to 18.

These academies build on the country’s network of community health centers, which operate in nearly 350 locations nationwide. They provide free preventive care and family support services with teams of psychologists, dietitians, child development specialists, social workers and physiotherapists.

Baby academies have already started nationwide, according to public health director Muhammed Emin Demirkol.

“These academies teach families how to raise healthy babies, the importance of breastfeeding, vaccination schedules, sibling rivalry and how parents can support each other in childcare,” Demirkol explained.

Child academies will follow, focusing on healthy communication at home, managing screen time and preventing obesity.

Adolescent academies, on the other hand, are designed to support young people through the challenges of puberty, helping them navigate school and social life while strengthening family communication.

“Supporting children during this period, combining parental care with professional guidance, is an important step toward building healthy families,” Demirkol added.

So far, over 120,000 participants have graduated from the academies, which have previously covered topics such as rational drug use, cancer screenings and the role of family doctors and community health centers, contributing to wider health literacy among citizens.

 

