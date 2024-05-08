Türkiye, Kuwait sign six deals to forge closer ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and Kuwait have inked six agreements spanning various sectors including investment, defense and disaster management in a bid to bolster bilateral relations.

A ceremony, held following the high-level talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber in the capital Ankara on May 7, saw the signing of six memorandums of understanding between the two nations.

One of the key agreements entails collaboration in promotional activities, solidified through a deal between Türkiye's Presidential Investment Office and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Additionally, Türkiye and Kuwait have committed to enhancing cooperation in the field of free zones with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Trade Ministry and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.

The scope of collaboration extends to housing welfare and infrastructure, with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry joining hands with the Kuwaiti State Ministry of Housing Affairs.

Moreover, another agreement was achieved in defense cooperation through the implementation protocol regarding defense industry supply contracts, signed between the countries' defense ministries.

In a joint effort to bolster disaster and emergency management capabilities, a memorandum of understanding was also established between the interior ministries of both countries.

The agreements come on the heels of discussions between the leaders on various fronts, including economic and commercial relations, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Erdoğan's office confirmed that the meeting delved into strategies to boost trade volume between the two nations to $5 billion, underscoring the shared commitment to fostering mutual investments and trade.

The meeting, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Kuwait, also emphasized the need to revitalize the mixed economic commission mechanism between the nations.

Beyond economic ties, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation across multiple sectors, including diplomacy, health, culture, tourism and education.

Erdoğan was accompanied by a delegation comprising high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

The delegation also included figures such as Ahmet Zenbilci, head of the interparliamentary friendship group of Türkiye and Kuwait, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün, Erdoğan's chief foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Türkiye's ambassador to Kuwait, Tuba Nur Sönmez.