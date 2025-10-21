Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire during talks emir of Kuwait on Oct. 21 during the first leg of his three-day Gulf tour that aims to strengthen regional ties.

"President Erdoğan emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the hard-won ceasefire in Gaza, that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace and it is crucial for the Islamic world to maintain a united stance on this issue," said a readout issued after his talks with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s political unity and expressed a desire to collaborate with Arab states on the country’s future.

During his visit, Erdoğan was joined by key members of the cabinet during his visit, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Also accompanying Erdoğan were his chief foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

At Bayan Palace, Erdoğan and the Kuwaiti emir held bilateral and delegation-level talks, followed by the signing of four agreements covering maritime affairs, energy and finance.

After Kuwait, Erdoğan was expected to travel to Doha to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, before concluding his trip in Oman. Regional diplomacy, particularly the war in Gaza, is anticipated to dominate discussions throughout the tour.

During the visits, bilateral relations will be reviewed "in all their aspects" and efforts to deepen cooperation will be discussed,” Duran wrote on social media prior to the tour.

Türkiye reportedly plans to consult closely with Qatar on a ceasefire and a proposed task force in Gaza, building on coordination the two countries have maintained since the conflict erupted.

Ankara has repeatedly accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing “genocide” in Gaza and has backed each temporary truce, signaling a willingness to contribute personnel to future international missions to supervise ceasefires or assist in reconstruction.

Türkiye suspended trade with Israel earlier this year in protest at ongoing strikes and aid blockages, and has called on other governments to adopt similar measures.

The country has appointed senior diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to oversee aid deliveries and liaise with counterparts in Gaza.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says more than 101,000 tons of aid have been delivered since the outbreak of the war. Sixteen cargo ships and 14 aircraft have shipped food, water, tents, blankets, hygiene kits and 247 tons of medical supplies.

The Turkish Red Crescent and dozens of NGOs have been running mobile kitchens, handing out hot meals and shelter materials to displaced civilians. Türkiye has also evacuated more than 430 wounded or sick Gazans and their companions for treatment since late 2023 and has deployed field hospitals, ambulances and medicines to the region.

 

