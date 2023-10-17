Türkiye kicks off five-day naval drill in eastern Med

Turkish naval forces have commenced a five-day naval exercise in the eastern Mediterranean, which includes live shooting training.

The exercise, not previously listed among the planned drills announced by the Defense Ministry, was revealed through a maritime notification broadcast from Antalya station on Oct. 13.

With coordinates situated off the coast of Turkish Cyprus' Güzelyurt town, the drill was initiated on Oct. 16 and is set to run through Oct. 20.

In a swift response, Greek Cyprus issued a counter notification, challenging the legitimacy of the Turkish exercise. The Greek Cypriot authorities argued that the announcement was made from an unauthorized station, allegedly violating international law and maritime security procedures.

Türkiye is set to organize a second naval exercise in the Mediterranean later this month. A joint search and rescue operation, conducted annually by Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, is scheduled to take place from Oct. 23 to 27.

The exercise will involve both civilian and military participants and will be conducted in Kyrenia, in the eastern Mediterranean, off Famagusta and in international waters within the Turkish search and rescue zone.

