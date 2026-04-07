Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

AMMAN

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu signed a trilateral transportation cooperation memorandum with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts during a visit to Amman, the Jordanian capital on April 7.

The agreement followed a meeting with Jordan’s Transport Minister Nidal Kattamin and Syria’s Transport Minister Ya’arub Bedir, focusing on strengthening regional connectivity.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Uraloğlu thanked Jordan for its hospitality and emphasized that Türkiye, Syria and Jordan are bound not only by geography but also by shared trade routes and historical ties.

He said the gathering represented not merely a technical transportation meeting but also “a strong declaration of will for regional development and prosperity,” particularly at a time of heightened regional challenges.

Uraloğlu underlined the importance of efficient north–south road and railway corridors across the region, noting that a fully operational Türkiye–Syria–Jordan axis would significantly boost export capacity and generate transit revenues for all three countries. He added that the agreed measures would facilitate truck transport, expand rail opportunities, revitalize ports and enlarge markets.

The minister said the newly established trilateral mechanism would evolve into a solution-oriented platform shaping the region’s transportation and logistics future. He also announced that technical delegations would visit Saudi Arabia next week to expand cooperation, aiming to connect the Arabian Peninsula with Central Asia and Europe through integrated transport planning.