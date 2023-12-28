Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

ANKARA

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli has urged Turkish citizens to avoid traveling to Sudan unless absolutely necessary as the war-torn country grapples with a deteriorating security situation marked by an escalating humanitarian crisis.

In an advisory posted on X on Dec. 27, Keçeli expressed regret over the worsening conditions in Sudan, emphasizing the imperative for Turkish citizens residing in the country to stay abreast of updates and heed any additional warnings issued by the ministry and the Turkish embassy in Khartoum.

"We recommend that our citizens avoid traveling to Sudan except for absolutely essential situations," he wrote.

The spokesperson also provided contact information for the Turkish embassy and the Turkish consulate's call center in Port Sudan, urging citizens to stay connected and seek assistance as needed.

Sudan has since April 15 been plunged into a civil war pitting army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, his former deputy and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The U.N. Security Council last week expressed alarm at growing violence in the war-torn country after it reported that 7 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict. Furthermore, the U.N. said another 1.5 million had fled into neighboring countries.