Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

ANKARA
Foreign Ministry has issued security alerts for Turkish citizens residing in Sudan, asking them to stay indoors amid the escalated tensions following armed clashes in Sudan over the weekend.

Citizens should call the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum and the Consular Call Center of Türkiye in case of emergencies, the ministry said in a social media post on April 16.

Ankara is closely following the situation in Sudan, and the airspace in the country has been closed, it added.

“The security situation throughout the country is also not suitable for travel at this stage,” the statement said.

In an earlier statement, Türkiye expressed its concerns over the escalated tension following armed clashes in Sudan over the weekend.

“We are concerned about the armed clashes taking place today in the Republic of Sudan,” read a written statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late on April 15.

“We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue. A lasting solution to Sudan’s problems can only be found through national reconciliation,” it said.

