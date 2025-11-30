Türkiye, Iran agree Israeli expansionism biggest threat to region

TEHRAN

The Turkish and Iranian top diplomats have agreed that the continued Israeli expansionism through attacks against Gaza, Syria and Lebanon constitutes the biggest threat to the stability and peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, met in Tehran on Nov. 30 on the occasion of the former’s visit, where the two men discussed all aspects of bilateral ties and regional developments.

The visit was in a preparatory format for the ninth Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council meeting to take place in the Iranian capital with the participation of the leaders of the two sides, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Masoud Pezeshkian, respectively.

As part of the bilateral agenda, the two ministers discussed ways to increase trade through abolishing obstacles, and opening new border gates as well as Iran’s consulate-general in the Turkish province of Van.

“Iran is the most trustworthy energy supplier of Türkiye. We have expressed our will to prolong the natural gas contract and develop electricity connectivity,” the Iranian minister said.

On bilateral issues, Fidan also stressed the importance of growing ties between the two neighboring countries, but underlined the fact that there are so many things to be done to use the real potential.

“Obviously, as we have spotted together, we are much behind in what needs to be done regarding connectivity, logistics and transportation. We need to increase the number of border crossings and turn them into effective gates,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the opening of Iran’s general consulate in Van. If Mr. Minister comes for the opening, I will also attend it,” Fidan underlined.

Regional issues on the agenda

The top diplomats also discussed regional developments.

“On regional issues, we have shared opinions and concerns,” Aragchi stated, accusing Israel of trying to destabilize the region through constant military attacks on Syria and Lebanon.

“Israel is seeking a greater instability in the region,” he said, underlining the importance of the protection of the territorial integrity of Syria. “Regional countries must stand against.”

On the same issue, Fidan repeated that Israel’s expansionism is a shared concern of Türkiye and Iran. “Our objective is that the ceasefire holds in Gaza and the deal’s second phase can be implemented,” the minister said, referring to a 20-article deal brokered by the United States that ended the Israeli massacres of Palestinians.

“We underline that the international community should do its share in ceasing Israeli expansionism in Syria and Lebanon,” Fidan said.

On the fight against terror, the Iranian minister voiced Tehran’s satisfaction with PKK’s decision to disband and disarm itself. “We support Türkiye’s terror-free Türkiye project and plans to achieve the terror-free region,” he said.