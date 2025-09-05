Türkiye introduces VAT exemptions for defense exports

Türkiye introduces VAT exemptions for defense exports

ANKARA
Türkiye introduces VAT exemptions for defense exports

Türkiye has implemented changes to its Value-Added Tax (KDV) regulations, providing exemptions for defense industry exports and other sectors to support strategic development, according to a communiqué published in the Official Gazette.

To bolster the defense sector, manufacturers of approved military vehicles, including ships, submarines, tanks, rockets, and missiles, can now procure goods and services VAT-free for export-oriented projects.

These exemptions apply to projects approved by the Defense Ministry or the Presidency of Defense Industries as defense initiatives.

The revisions also grant VAT exemptions for vehicle and equipment deliveries to the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Presidency of Defense Industries, and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) to meet national security and internal security needs.

In urban renewal, exemptions cover land and property sales by the Urban Transformation Presidency and real estate transactions involving properties owned by mazbut foundations under the General Directorate of Foundations.

For fuel imports, the Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) collateral is now included in the VAT base, eliminating discrepancies between imported and domestically sourced products in terms of VAT and ÖTV calculations.

VAT exemptions for goods and services related to construction under investment incentive certificates for industry and tourism sectors have been extended until Dec. 31, 2028.

Additionally, the minimum amount for VAT refund claims has been raised from 2,000 Turkish liras to 10,000 liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿