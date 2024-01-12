Türkiye introduces first primary and middle music schools

ANKARA

In a move to foster a future generation of musicians set to resonate on both national and international stages, Türkiye's first primary and middle music schools will be opened in cooperation with the Education Ministry and Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts.

The schools will cultivate young musical talents from all over the country.

In this context, a cooperation protocol has been signed between the Ministry and Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts. The schools will be located on the university campus, where a fine arts high school will also be established.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin stated that the project was initially planned as a music-themed fine arts high school and said, "Afterwards, we decided to start giving music education from a young age. A brand-new field, a brand-new opportunity is opening up for our talented children. With the support of our rector, we will start an education process that covers primary school, middle school and high school."

"I believe this is a revolutionary step in music education in Türkiye. These schools will receive students from all over Türkiye. Children under the care of the Family and Social Policies Ministry will also be included in this process. There will also be a hostel on the campus where our children can stay," he added.

The development follows the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy’s announcement in November about the revival of a law widely known as the "wonderful children act" in the public.

The act provides opportunities and financial support for exceptionally talented children in the field of fine arts to receive advanced education abroad.

The law was specifically passed in 1948 to send pianist Idil Biret and violinist Suna Kan, who would later become significant figures in Turkish music history, to study abroad with state scholarships at the ages of 12 and 7, respectively.

This law, further expanded in 1956, facilitated the identification of talented children in various fine arts fields and supported their education abroad with government scholarships. All expenses were covered by the ministry until the age of 16 during their education abroad.

Through this law, 11 children who excelled in various fields of fine arts, from piano to painting, received education in prestigious conservatories in Paris between 1957 and 1968.

The law, which is still officially in force but has not been utilized for a while, will be restored to functionality once again.