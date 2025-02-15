Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings

ANKARA
The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has implemented a series of green initiatives across the country’s shopping malls, hotels, holiday resorts and other large-scale buildings.

Within the scope of the regulation, newly constructed large hotels, shopping malls and public buildings will be required to install greywater recycling systems. In this way, water collected from showers, bathtubs and hand-washing sinks will be treated and reused in toilet flushing systems, contributing to water-saving efforts.

Additionally, certain public and private buildings constructed after a specified date will also need to implement rainwater harvesting systems, making way for the use of filtered rainwater to be used for garden irrigation and toilet flushing.

With these systems in place, the country aims to save an estimated 6.2 million cubic meters of water annually through rainwater harvesting and 4 million cubic meters via greywater recycling. The combined impact is expected to conserve a volume of water equivalent to the capital Ankara’s Mogan Lake within 1.5 years.

The new regulation also mandates that at least 4 percent of parks larger than 2,500 square meters be designed for children with disabilities, ensuring inclusive play areas with accessible pathways and at least one disability-friendly restroom.

Additionally, the regulation simplifies rules for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in residential buildings. While fire safety compliance and technical oversight will still be required, license requirements for the electric installation will no longer be necessary, making it easier to expand EV charging infrastructure.

