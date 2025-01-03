Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program

ISTANBUL

In a bid to discover future stars, Türkiye has launched a music education program in Istanbul, marking the first of its kind for a state-run preschool.

Through the groundbreaking program at Yıldız Erten Kindergarten in Beşiktaş, some 160 preschoolers will acquire a unique chance to improve their skills in a variety of instruments, including the violin, guitar, bağlama, a traditional stringed musical instrument, and darbuka, a traditional drum.

Murat Mücahit Yentür, provincial director of education, expressed their objective of spreading out the practice across the whole country in a short span of time, underlining their determination to introduce the program at least in one class of all of the preschools across Istanbul in the following year.

"It is crucial to identify our children's skills early on, between the ages of 3 and 6. With this objective, we are beginning to provide our preschoolers with year-round music and art instruction,” Yentür explained.

In this manner, they will be able to identify the hidden abilities and skills of the children at early stages and further support their academic success in the years to come, according to Yentür.

Specialists, instructors and academics will all jointly contribute to the music studies that will be conducted at the school, according to Gülbahar Uysal, the school principal.

“Music teachers will handle the technical aspects while other topics pertaining to music culture will be covered by our preschool instructors. Children's education will therefore be tailored to their developmental stage and age,” Uysal pointed out.

With the introduction of the program at the school, scores of preschoolers have acquired the chance to engage in different musical instruments at the school, possibly marking the first step of a long journey filled with music and entertainment.