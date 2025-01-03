Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program

Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program

ISTANBUL
Türkiye introduces 1st state-run preschool music education program

In a bid to discover future stars, Türkiye has launched a music education program in Istanbul, marking the first of its kind for a state-run preschool.

Through the groundbreaking program at Yıldız Erten Kindergarten in Beşiktaş, some 160 preschoolers will acquire a unique chance to improve their skills in a variety of instruments, including the violin, guitar, bağlama, a traditional stringed musical instrument, and darbuka, a traditional drum.

Murat Mücahit Yentür, provincial director of education, expressed their objective of spreading out the practice across the whole country in a short span of time, underlining their determination to introduce the program at least in one class of all of the preschools across Istanbul in the following year.

"It is crucial to identify our children's skills early on, between the ages of 3 and 6. With this objective, we are beginning to provide our preschoolers with year-round music and art instruction,” Yentür explained.

In this manner, they will be able to identify the hidden abilities and skills of the children at early stages and further support their academic success in the years to come, according to Yentür.

Specialists, instructors and academics will all jointly contribute to the music studies that will be conducted at the school, according to Gülbahar Uysal, the school principal.

“Music teachers will handle the technical aspects while other topics pertaining to music culture will be covered by our preschool instructors. Children's education will therefore be tailored to their developmental stage and age,” Uysal pointed out.

With the introduction of the program at the school, scores of preschoolers have acquired the chance to engage in different musical instruments at the school, possibly marking the first step of a long journey filled with music and entertainment.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters
Erdoğan: Türkiye will be proven right on Palestine as in Syria

Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'
Istanbuls urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6

DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6
420 women killed in Türkiye last year

420 women killed in Türkiye last year
Foreign fighters should be returned to home countries: Fidan

Foreign fighters should be returned to home countries: Fidan

Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024

Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿