Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK

ANKARA

Ankara and London have signed the Türkiye-U.K. Defense Industry Council (TUDIC) Specification, which institutionalizes the cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry field.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat, Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Musa Heybet and Maria Eagle, U.K. minister for defense procurement and industry, met in London for the meeting, Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat said on X.

"At the meeting, which was held with the will to deepen cooperation against the changing global security environment and common threats, a strong will was demonstrated to further advance the defense industry relations between the two countries," it said.

Within the framework of the meeting hosted by Eagle, the TUDIC Specification, which institutionalizes the cooperation in the field of defense industry between the U.K. Defense Procurement and Industry Ministry, the Turkish Defense Ministry and the Defense Industries Secretariat, was signed.

"We see this important meeting, which was held with the participation of Turkish and British defense industry companies, as an important step that will contribute to the further strengthening of the strategic defense industry partnership between Türkiye and the U.K.," it added.

In March, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, who paid an official visit to Ankara.

During the meeting, regional defense and security issues were discussed.

This visit came as the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry submitted a formal offer to Ankara for the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with Turkish authorities currently reviewing the proposal, Turkish defense sources stated on March 13.

In December 2024, two Eurofighter jets from the U.K.'s Royal Air Force landed at a military base in Ankara, where Turkish authorities carried out an inspection. Additionally, Güler hosted the U.K.’s minister for defense procurement and industry during her visit to the Turkish capital.