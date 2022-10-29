Türkiye inaugurates its first national car TOGG's plant

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s global technology brand, TOGG, unloaded its first car in the C-SUV segment, which it defines as a “smart device.”

Within the scope of the ceremony held on Oct. 29 with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the opening of TOGG’s production facilities in Gemlik has taken place.

With the opening, the C-SUV model, which has been produced in the prototype workshop and carried out various road tests, has bebome fully ready for mass production. Soon after, the TOGG C-SUV will be sent to accredited testing centers to certify its readiness to hit the road.

TOGG’s fully electric C-SUV model, which will receive approval documents after homologation tests that will take about five months, is scheduled to go on sale in March 2023.

After the C-SUV, the fully electric Sedan in the C segment will be offered for sale in 2025. This model will be followed by C-Hatchback, B-SUV and C-MPV models respectively, thus completing TOGG’s product range.

Aiming to produce these five different 100 percent electric models, which will be produced on a single platform, by 2030, TOGG aims to reach a production capacity of 175,000 units per year at the end of seven years and to unload a total of 1 million vehicles from the bands.