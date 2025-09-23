Türkiye in talks with Trump on Gaza, Ukraine, Syria: Erdoğan

NEW YORK

Türkiye is engaged in consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration on key regional issues, including the Gaza crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and developments in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"Our contacts have intensified, and institutional dialogue has gained fresh momentum in Trump's second term," Erdoğan told a dinner hosted by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) in New York City.

On meeting Trump on Thursday, Erdoğan said that the encounter would allow them to tackle a range of pressing matters.

"Thanks to my longstanding friendship with Trump, we've built a shared commitment to resolving key items on our agenda," Erdoğan noted.

He also highlighted the growing influence of the Muslim community in the U.S., describing it as a "source of confidence and courage for Muslims worldwide."

In a world marked by deepening polarization across diplomacy, security, economy and technology, Erdoğan stressed that Turkish-American ties are "more indispensable than ever."

He reaffirmed Ankara's push to strengthen relations grounded in alliance and strategic partnership.

"Cooperation between our nations is expanding in areas like security, trade, investments, energy and education," he said, praising U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack for his "sincere efforts" in fostering this positive atmosphere.

Erdoğan vowed to elevate bilateral trade to $100 billion and ramp up mutual investments.

He voiced alarm over the global surge in Islamophobia and cultural racism, saying campaigns to silence Türkiye and himself have ramped up as Ankara champions peace, justice and the oppressed—particularly in Gaza.

But Türkiye won't yield, he declared: "Anyone expecting Tayyip Erdoğan or Türkiye to tolerate oppression or stay quiet amid massacres is mistaken. No power, lobby or disinformation effort can deter us from speaking the truth boldly."

Erdoğan is set to address the high-level General Debate of the 80th U.N. General Assembly session on Tuesday.

The annual event sees world leaders outline priorities against the Assembly Hall's iconic gilded backdrop.

By tradition, Brazil speaks first—except in 1983 and 1984—followed by the host nation, the U.S.

Erdoğan will be the fourth speaker on day one.

Before leaving for New York on Sunday, he noted that this year's assembly stands out due to several countries planning to recognize Palestine.

"We hope these moves will accelerate the two-state solution," he said.

Erdoğan will also spotlight the urgent need for reforming global institutions, especially the U.N. Security Council.

He's long advocated change with his slogan, "The world is bigger than five," critiquing the council's unrepresentative structure.

At Monday's High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, Erdoğan condemned the Gaza "massacre," which has killed over 65,000 people.

"No one with a conscience can accept this, much less stay silent amid such genocide," he said.

He welcomed recognitions of Palestine by nations including France and some Security Council members as a "historic step" that could hasten a two-state resolution.

He called for an immediate Gaza ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and Israeli troop withdrawal.

On the sidelines, Erdoğan held closed-door talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, discussing bilateral ties and global issues.

He commended Canada's Palestine recognition.He later met Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah at the Turkish House, emphasizing the need to boost trade and cooperation between the two nations.

Erdoğan also conferred with European Council President Antonio Costa.Earlier, he spoke at the TASC event at Rockefeller Center, reiterating efforts to deepen Turkish-U.S. collaboration across multiple sectors.That morning, Erdoğan attended the Türkiye Investment Conference at the Turkish House.