Türkiye in talks with carmaker Chery on investment: Minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Türkiye is in close dialogue with Chinese automaker Chery on an automobile investment and has reached the final stages of the process, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

The minister, however, did not provide other details.

Speaking in an interview with Anadolu Agency, Kacır also said that Chinese electric vehicle firm BYD will begin production in Türkiye in 2026.

“The agreements have been signed. The allocation process for the site at Manisa Organized Industrial Zone (OSB) has been completed. Permit applications for the factory's construction have been submitted,” Kacır said.

In July, BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, signed an agreement with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to set up a factory and make R&D investments in Türkiye worth $1 billion.

The firm's production and R&D plants are expected to create 5,000 jobs in the country and produce around 150,000 units of vehicles annually.

He further said that they will continue to share Türkiye’s potential with other brands.

The minister noted that Turkish electric car producer Togg has already produced 37,000 vehicles in 16 months.

"Togg produced 37,000 vehicles in 16 months, reaching in one year the production volume that the world's most valuable electric vehicle brand achieved in its sixth year,” he said.

“Fast-charging units have been installed in all 81 provinces. Türkiye is in a leading position in Europe in terms of the number of charging units per electric vehicle,” he added.

Emphasizing that Türkiye's infrastructure for electric vehicles is sufficiently developed, he said the infrastructure will continue to develop as usage increases.

Cyber security measures

Kacır also underscored that Türkiye will embark on new initiatives to enhance the control and oversight of devices against cyber risks.

"In the forthcoming period, one of the foremost legislative priorities for our parliament will be the establishment of the cybersecurity authority. This will result in the creation of a new regulatory body," Kacır said.

Kacır emphasized that Israel's recent attack on pagers in Lebanon revealed that seemingly innocuous technological devices could be weaponized, demonstrating “how cybersecurity vulnerabilities or insecure links within supply chains may expose nations to unforeseen threats via unexpected products.”

Last month, thousands of communication devices or pagers exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, killing 37 people, two children and injuring nearly 3,000.

Highlighting the growing susceptibility of numerous devices to cyberattacks in recent times, Kacır asserted that Türkiye possesses robust capabilities and resources to safeguard its central and critical infrastructure from such attacks.

The steps Türkiye will soon take in the field of cybersecurity will fortify coordination between various public institutions, he said.

Kacır emphasized that product security is no longer confined to traditional approaches; rather, cybersecurity has emerged as a pivotal component. He reiterated that within the ministry’s jurisdiction and responsibilities, they aim to implement measures, conduct inspections and enforce controls, particularly concerning industrial products, in the coming period.

On Israel’s recent attacks, Kacır said these attacks are an example that technology not rooted in ethical and moral values can only bring “disaster for humanity.”