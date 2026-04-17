Türkiye hosts peace diplomacy, holds four-way summit in push to end Mideast war

ANTALYA

Türkiye has geared up its efforts for the establishment of peace and stability in the region and beyond as the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) launched with the participation of global leaders, ministers, policymakers, and academics from 150 countries.

One of the most important meetings on the sidelines of the forum is a four-way summit between the top diplomats of regional powers Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

The foreign ministers are holding their third meeting in less than a month to give a new push to the diplomatic efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, Egyptian top diplomat Badr Abdulati, and Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Ferhan Al Suud on April 17 on the sidelines of the forum.

The ministers held their first meeting on March 18 in Riyadh and the second one on March 29 in Islamabad as part of intense diplomatic traffic for narrowing the differences between the two warring sides and ending the war through an agreement. The Islamabad-led negotiations resulted in a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran but fell short of producing a permanent solution.

According to diplomatic sources, the ministers held substantial evaluations on finding solutions to the regional problems, particularly the war between the U.S. and Iran, as the two sides are reportedly preparing for a new round of talks in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Fidan met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who arrived in Antalya to join the ADF and hold a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other participant leaders.

‘Our region is in a big crisis.'

In his opening statement, Fidan underlined the fact that world order has been growingly disrupted in the past year as the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran added more escalation to an already unstable Middle East due to Gaza genocide by the Israeli government.

“Our region is facing a very serious challenge of the recent history,” Fidan said, repeating that Ankara is welcoming the ongoing ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, but more needs to be done for permanent peace.

The main reason for the regionals' disruption in the region is the continued Israeli expansionism, the minister stated. “If permanent peace and stability are desired in the region, the international community should urgently end this expansionism.”

The Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Syria and attempts to spread the conflict to the region are posing a serious threat to global security and peace, Fidan said, adding, “Our region no longer has tolerance for wars, civil wars, and conflicts. We underline the need for upholding the vision of regional ownership for resolving regional questions.”

Fidan also underlined the need for reforming the global order institutionally as weak organizations fail to bring an end to the conflicts. “The global order should be recalibrated in a way to uphold justice and in an inclusive and transparent manner,” he stated.