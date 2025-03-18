Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

ÇANAKKALE

Hundreds of thousands gathered in the Turkish Aegean city of Çanakkale on March 18 to attend commemoration ceremonies at the martyr memorial site, marking the 110th anniversary of Turkish forces’ historic victory at the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

The Turkish Air Forces’ elite aerobatic team, Solotürk, captivated spectators with dazzling aerial maneuvers, while warships paid homage to the fallen soldiers by conducting a ceremonial passage through the Dardanelles Strait.

The anniversary, observed as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day, commemorates a defining triumph of the Ottoman Empire in World War I. The victory was the culmination of the grueling months-long Gallipoli campaign, during which Ottoman forces endured heavy casualties in their defense of Turkish shores in northwestern Çanakkale against an Allied invasion.

Though the empire was already in decline, this hard-fought success remains etched in history as its final great military triumph. Moreover, it marked the significant emergence of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the visionary leader who would later establish modern Türkiye.

"As a nation, we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory with immense pride and emotion, remembering with reverence and gratitude the heroes who made Çanakkale impassable," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a written statement.

"Beyond being a testament to our eternal unity as a nation, Çanakkale symbolizes the shared destiny of our region."

He further emphasized that the lessons drawn from the epic saga of Çanakkale would serve as an enduring source of inspiration in shaping the "Century of Türkiye."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu attended the ceremonies in the city.

As part of the commemorative events, people from across the country flocked to the memorial, laying red carnations on the graves of fallen soldiers in a solemn tribute. Schools in the city suspended regular classes for the day, instead organizing poetry readings, musical performances and artistic displays that immersed both locals and visitors in the spirit of the Çanakkale victory.

While March 18 marks the Ottoman naval forces’ decisive triumph against the Allied powers, one of the most visited sites remained the monument dedicated to the legendary 57th Regiment, renowned for its extraordinary valor during the land battles, particularly at the Conkbayırı battlefield.

Meanwhile, athletes participating in the 720-kilometer “Çanakkale-Ankara 28th Victory Run” traversed through the provinces of Balıkesir, Bursa, Bilecik, Eskişehir and Ankara, culminating in a ceremonial presentation to Erdoğan later on March 18.

Commemorative events were not limited to Çanakkale; ceremonies were held nationwide in memory of the fallen soldiers. In Tarsus, a district of the southern province of Mersin, the Nusret Mine Ship — a pivotal asset in shaping one of the most critical turning points in world history by strategically laying mines in the Dardanelles during the Gallipoli Campaign — stood as a poignant symbol of the victory. Hundreds of visitors gathered at its memorial site, reliving the indomitable spirit of the battle.