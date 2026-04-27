Türkiye holds 18 percent share in global sunflower oil trade

GAZİANTEP

Türkiye holds an 18.3 percent share in the global refined sunflower oil trade, according to Celal Kadooğlu, chair of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association.

Data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) showed that Türkiye exported sunflower oil worth $317 million in the first quarter of the year.

Between January and March 2026, Türkiye exported 195,995 tons of sunflower oil to 93 countries and free zones.

Exports, which amounted to $270 million for 183,125 tons in the same period last year, increased by 17.2 percent in value and 7 percent in volume in the first quarter of this year.

The Southeastern Anatolia Region, which accounts for 61.7 percent of Türkiye’s sunflower oil exports, recorded exports worth $196 million.

Djibouti emerged as the primary destination for Turkish sunflower oil exports during this period, totaling $126 million, while Sudan and Syria followed at $34 million and $20.4 million, respectively.

“Global constraints in raw material supply and the war conditions surrounding our region will be decisive factors for performance in the remainder of the year,” Kadooğlu said.

“Although Russia’s extension of export taxes until the end of 2026 puts pressure on the supply chain, we know how to overcome this challenge through our strong inventory management, timely interventions by the Turkish Grain Board and the flexibility of our high-tech facilities,” he added.

“I believe this dynamism will enable us to reach our target of a 25 percent market share within the next 10 years,” Kadooğlu said.