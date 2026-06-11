Trump says may not renew North America trade pact

Trump says may not renew North America trade pact

WASHINGTON
Trump says may not renew North America trade pact

 

 President Donald Trump has said that he is not seeking a straightforward renewal of the United States' free trade pact with Mexico and Canada, setting the stage for lengthy negotiations in the coming months.

His comments came as parties to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) have until July 1 to indicate if they want to extend its terms for another 16 years.

Without a renewal, and unless one party withdraws entirely, the deal will continue to be in effect, subject to rolling annual reviews until 2036.

"I'm not looking to renew it," Trump told reporters on June 10 when asked about the July review date.

"We don't need anything that Canada has, we don't need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have," Trump added of his country's two biggest trading partners in goods.

He said both countries "have to treat us better."

U.S. government data indicates that goods trade with Mexico and Canada combined amounted to around $1.6 trillion in 2025.

The Trump administration has also exempted USMCA-compliant products from many of his tariffs, helping to keep import costs down.

Earlier this month, Canada and Mexico called for a 16-year renewal of the North American trade pact, despite Trump's stance on the situation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out

Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out

    Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out

  2. Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

    Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

  3. Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign

    Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign

  4. Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

    Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

  5. Pro-Russian alliance challenges Armenia election outcome

    Pro-Russian alliance challenges Armenia election outcome
Recommended
Musk becomes worlds first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump
Şimşek says disinflation to resume after short delay

Şimşek says disinflation to resume after short delay
Survey shows slight rise in inflation expectations for 2026

Survey shows slight rise in inflation expectations for 2026
UK economy shrinks in April as Middle East war hits

UK economy shrinks in April as Middle East war hits
EU leaders to kick off bloody budget fight next week

EU leaders to kick off bloody budget fight next week
Dubais Emaar to launch $55 bln development project

Dubai's Emaar to launch $55 bln development project
Venezuela issues natural gas permit to Britains Shell

Venezuela issues natural gas permit to Britain's Shell
WORLD Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out

Iran says deal with US closer than ever as Trump lashes out

Iran's foreign minister insisted on June 12 that a deal with the United States to end the war in the Middle East had never been closer, after US President Donald Trump furiously accused Tehran of negotiating in bad faith.
ECONOMY Musk becomes worlds first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

Shares in Elon Musk's SpaceX jumped 11 percent to $150 on their first day of trading Friday after the biggest initial public offering in history, making the polarizing entrepreneur the world's first trillionaire as he vowed to take humanity to Mars.
SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
﻿