‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’

ANKARA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has met with Ambassadors of African countries to Ankara, their spouses and members of the African House, also known as the African Culture House and Handicrafts Market, at the Presidential Complex within the scope of the International Volunteer Day.

“I believe that Türkiye has opened a new page in world history with its relations with African countries. Türkiye has always been the voice of Africa in the international arena and has endeavored to ensure peace and stability in the continent,” Erdoğan said.

More than 14,000 African students benefited from scholarship provided by Türkiye and brought knowledge and experience to their countries through these scholarships, she pointed out.

Reminding that she accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his visits to many African countries, the first lady stated that she was impressed by the strong and determined African women she met.

“My experience has proven to me time and time again that kindness is the greatest transformative force in life. That is why I wanted to do useful work, especially for African women and children.”

Stating that the products from 24 countries are sold in the African Culture House and Handicrafts Market, Erdoğan pointed out that all the income from the sales of the products is given to women.

“This initiative is an important symbol for human values,” Erdoğan stated, adding that volunteering is a gift a person gives to the another.

“Türkiye is still the most generous country in the world today, as it has never weakened its historical reflexes that embraced all of humanity,” Erdoğan said.

“We have a long way to go with the African countries that we consider our own brothers. I believe that every step we take together inspires the whole world,” she added.