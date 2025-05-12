Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as 'historic' for regional peace

Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as 'historic' for regional peace

ANKARA
Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as historic for regional peace

Türkiye has hailed PKK’s decision to dissolve and end its armed struggle as a "historic" milestone for regional peace and stability with expectations for concretely and genuinely implementing the disarmament and dissolution process.

“The decision taken by PKK is a historic and important decision, especially in terms of permanent peace and stability prevailing in our region,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with visiting Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers on May 12 in Ankara.

“We will closely follow the pragmatic steps needed to be taken,” Fidan stated, explaining that the process includes so many details and requires many steps to be taken.

The Turkish top diplomat, who had served as the head of the intelligence office for 13 years before being appointed to his current post, pointed out that this will yield positive consequences for the future of Türkiye and its citizens as well as for the region, should this decision be implemented in a genuine way.

This process will also help Türkiye to further strengthen its democracy, freedoms, welfare and security, the foreign minister underlined.

Fidan said this process shows that Türkiye is able to resolve the terror problem through its own will, mind and common sense in line with its historical responsibility.

  Syrian, Jordanian minister congratulate Türkiye

In the meantime, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi did congratulate Türkiye after the PKK’s decision to disarm.

“I want to congratulate Türkiye for PKK’s declaration for peace. This will contribute to the regional stability,” the Syrian minister said.

On the presence of the YPG under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Shibani recalled that they signed an agreement with the SDF for the group’s joining the central Syrian army.

Urging that the non-implementation of the agreement will constitute a threat against the unity of Syria, the minister stressed that the new administration in Syria will pledge all the rights to the Kurds living in the eastern Syria.

For his part, Safadi congratulated Türkiye for PKK’s decision to dissolve itself and underline that this will further bring stability and peace to the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Türkiye's FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

    Türkiye's FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

  2. Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution

    Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution

  3. Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye 'very important': Trump

    Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye 'very important': Trump

  4. PKK move to disband welcomed by Turkish politics, int'l actors

    PKK move to disband welcomed by Turkish politics, int'l actors

  5. Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as 'historic' for regional peace

    Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as 'historic' for regional peace
Recommended
Türkiyes FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Türkiye's FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution

Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution
PKK move to disband welcomed by Turkish politics, intl actors

PKK move to disband welcomed by Turkish politics, int'l actors
Erdoğan condemns threats against judiciary

Erdoğan condemns threats against judiciary
All eyes turn to next steps amid PKKs dissolution

All eyes turn to next steps amid PKK's dissolution
Türkiye says ready to host Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

Türkiye says ready to host Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul
WORLD Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye very important: Trump

Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye 'very important': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the upcoming Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye are "very important," adding that he thinks "good things can come out of that meeting."

ECONOMY Annual growth rate in retail sales slows in March: Data

Annual growth rate in retail sales slows in March: Data

Retail sales grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year in March, slowing from the 12.2 percent increase recorded in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on May 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿