Türkiye hails PKK decision to disarm as 'historic' for regional peace

ANKARA

Türkiye has hailed PKK’s decision to dissolve and end its armed struggle as a "historic" milestone for regional peace and stability with expectations for concretely and genuinely implementing the disarmament and dissolution process.

“The decision taken by PKK is a historic and important decision, especially in terms of permanent peace and stability prevailing in our region,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with visiting Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers on May 12 in Ankara.

“We will closely follow the pragmatic steps needed to be taken,” Fidan stated, explaining that the process includes so many details and requires many steps to be taken.

The Turkish top diplomat, who had served as the head of the intelligence office for 13 years before being appointed to his current post, pointed out that this will yield positive consequences for the future of Türkiye and its citizens as well as for the region, should this decision be implemented in a genuine way.

This process will also help Türkiye to further strengthen its democracy, freedoms, welfare and security, the foreign minister underlined.

Fidan said this process shows that Türkiye is able to resolve the terror problem through its own will, mind and common sense in line with its historical responsibility.

Syrian, Jordanian minister congratulate Türkiye

In the meantime, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi did congratulate Türkiye after the PKK’s decision to disarm.

“I want to congratulate Türkiye for PKK’s declaration for peace. This will contribute to the regional stability,” the Syrian minister said.

On the presence of the YPG under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Shibani recalled that they signed an agreement with the SDF for the group’s joining the central Syrian army.

Urging that the non-implementation of the agreement will constitute a threat against the unity of Syria, the minister stressed that the new administration in Syria will pledge all the rights to the Kurds living in the eastern Syria.

For his part, Safadi congratulated Türkiye for PKK’s decision to dissolve itself and underline that this will further bring stability and peace to the region.