Türkiye gives democracy lesson to the world: Bahçeli

ANKARA

The people of Türkiye have given a lesson of democracy to the entire world with massive and peaceful participation to the elections, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has said.

“The Turkish people have given a lesson of democracy to the entire world and nullified baseless claims and accusations [over the elections]. Our people have protected their free will. The polls were conducted in a transparent, honest way and in the context of legal principles,” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli said in a written statement late on May 15.

Bahçeli, the most important ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, described the May 14 polls as historic in which the Turkish people have shown their will in the clearest way. He also said the MHP will respect the decision of the people to take the presidential polls to the second round on May 28.

“Our expectation is that the Turkish people will vote for stability, independence and the future on May 28. This is our belief. Electing the 13th president in line with the results of the parliamentary elections, in which the People’s Alliance gained the majority, has vital importance to avoid political disputes and crises,” he said.

President Erdoğan will race for the presidency against the Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The MHP is supporting Erdoğan.

Bahçeli has also underlined that his MHP received more than 10 percent of votes although public opinion surveys were showing it under the required seven percent of votes. “We have defeated all the conspiracies against us,” he said.

The People’s Alliance has a majority at the parliament, Bahçeli recalled, “The Turkish people have defended their unity and brotherhood. The gates of the Century of Türkiye have been totally opened. With the democratic victory of May 14, the new century of our republic has been taken under guarantee.”

Erdoğan to meet with Bahçeli to discuss election results

President Erdoğan and Bahçeli will meet to discuss the election results and the upcoming runoff election on May 16 at the Presidential Complex.