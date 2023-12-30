Türkiye gears up for New Year's Eve festivities

ISTANBUL

People across Türkiye are gearing up to celebrate New Year's Eve with numerous events and festivities across the country on the evening of Dec. 31.

Weeks in advance, the occupancy rates of hotels in the country's most popular tourist destinations reached 100 percent, with many opting for an extended holiday due to the New Year celebrations coinciding with the weekend, particularly favoring ski resorts such as Uludağ in the northwestern province of Bursa.

A recent local media report indicated that Uludağ is the most preferred destination for those wishing to celebrate the beginning of the New Year away from home, followed by the southern province of Antalya, known for its summer allure.

In a bid to embrace New Year spirit, many citizens are expected to participate in extensive celebration events in prominent squares in Istanbul, the western province of İzmir and the capital Ankara, with decorations and illuminations already completed days in advance, notably along İstiklal Avenue in Taksim.

A recent study conducted by a British firm revealed that Istanbul ranks second among European cities with the most extensive night lighting during the New Year period.

As in previous years, İstiklal Avenue is anticipated to be a popular choice for both domestic and foreign revelers to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced an increase in security measures, particularly during collective New Year celebrations, with a heightened presence of security forces in the famous squares across the country.

Additionally, in an effort to prevent incidents of counterfeit alcohol poisoning, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, in collaboration with alcohol inspections, has been conducting checks on restaurants nationwide for weeks.

Ramazan Bingöl, the head of the All Restaurants and Tourism Association (TÜRES), mentioned a shift in people's New Year’s Eve dinner preferences, noting an increase in home-hosted gatherings compared to previous years.

Beyond Türkiye, celebrations abound worldwide, and preparations continue in Vienna, the capital of Austria, for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Streets in various parts of the city are adorned with illuminated decorations, and large squares host Christmas markets.

People hoping to shed those and other problems converged on Times Square in New York, U.S., for “Good Riddance Day,” a promotional pre-New Year's Eve event that offers a chance to, at least symbolically, cast away burdens, peeves and bad memories.

One person wanted to get past anger issues. Others sought to turn the page on medical bills, work stress, insecurities, taxes, regrets, bad habits, bad hair days, COVID-19, worrying about what other people think and “all negativity of 2023.”