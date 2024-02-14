Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

ANKARA

Assets of 11 people who were found to have provided and collected funds for terrorist organizations have been suspended in Türkiye in line with the decision prepared by the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The ministry's decision to freeze the assets of individuals associated with terrorist organizations was published in the Legal Gazette.

The decision states that the persons whose accounts were frozen provided support to terrorist organizations, such as PKK and ISIL.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.