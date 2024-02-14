Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

ANKARA
Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

Assets of 11 people who were found to have provided and collected funds for terrorist organizations have been suspended in Türkiye in line with the decision prepared by the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The ministry's decision to freeze the assets of individuals associated with terrorist organizations was published in the Legal Gazette.

The decision states that the persons whose accounts were frozen provided support to terrorist organizations, such as PKK and ISIL.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

terrorism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

    Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

  2. New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

    New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

  3. Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

    Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

  4. First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

    First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

  5. Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal

    Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal
Recommended
Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties
New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event
First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai
Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal

Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal
Turkish weightlifters claim gold at European Championships

Turkish weightlifters claim gold at European Championships
New bill aims to combat unfair gains among tour guides

New bill aims to combat unfair gains among tour guides
WORLD Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran

Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran

Explosions struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran early yesterday, with an official blaming the blasts on a “sabotage and terrorist action” in the country as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿