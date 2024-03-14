Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

ANKARA

Türkiye will focus its efforts on advancing its domestically produced fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, amid uncertainty over its potential return to the F-35 joint strike fighter program, defense sources have said.

The remarks from defense sources come as a response to inquiries about future involvement in the F-35 program, from which Türkiye was expelled in 2019 due to its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system.

"For now, there is no change in the attitude of both countries regarding the F-35... We think we can get back the money we paid for the F-35. Negotiations on this issue are continuing," the sources said. "We need to focus on KAAN at this stage."

In response to concerns about the procurement of Eurofighter jets as an alternative to potential issues arising from the recently approved purchase of F-16s from the U.S., officials highlighted ongoing discussions. Germany, a key producer of the advanced jet, has yet to grant approval for the sales.

"United Kingdom officials and German officials continue their discussions on this issue. Our expectation is that our allies will make decisions in line with the spirit of the alliance and the common security perspective," the sources explained. "We believe that positive results will be obtained."

The finalized F-16 deal, valued at $23 billion, will see Türkiye acquiring 40 new F-16s alongside upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet, following recent approval from the U.S. Congress.

The Joe Biden administration's notification came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.

Meanwhile, a high-level security summit took place yesterday in Baghdad between Türkiye and Iraq, with the participation of defense and foreign ministers as well as intelligence chiefs from both countries.

"In these meetings, security and military cooperation issues will be discussed, with priority being the development of a common understanding in the fight against terrorism," the sources revealed. "At this summit, views will be exchanged on the fight against terrorism and border security, and different issues such as energy will also be discussed."

Sources indicated that such cooperation and coordination meetings will continue in the coming period.