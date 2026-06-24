Türkiye faces US looking to salvage World Cup pride

LOS ANGELES

Under-fire coach Vincenzo Montella faces a massive test of pride as a misfiring Türkiye squad looks to salvage its tournament and score its first goal of the World Cup against the United States.

The Group D match at the Los Angeles Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. Los Angeles time tonight, 5 a.m. Turkish time tomorrow.

Türkiye arrives at the World Cup after a 24-year hiatus and was hailed as a potential dark horse, but has instead endured a grueling campaign.

Following a 2-0 opening loss to Australia, a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Paraguay on June 20 sealed the country’s early exit from the tournament, leaving the squad playing strictly for reputation against the co-host in its final Group D match.

Despite boasting a midfield anchored by captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu of Inter Milan and two young stars, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız of Juventus, the Turkish attack has appeared entirely devoid of inspiration. Türkiye has logged 180 minutes of scoreless play, failing to capitalize against Paraguay even after playing the entire second half with a man advantage.

The team’s tactical shortcomings and sudden exit have drawn sharp criticism back home, prompting Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu to address the nation’s disappointment while offering a fierce defense of the current setup.

“From the kit manager to the players, from the technical staff to the management, everyone’s heart is aching,” Hacıosmanoğlu told reporters in Arizona. “Because we did not come to the World Cup for this. Our nation should know that we are just as devastated as they are.”

Hacıosmanoğlu firmly shut down speculation regarding immediate coaching changes or a squad overhaul. Instead, he emphasized the long-term potential of a roster that features some of Europe’s brightest young talents.

“Let us not forget that most of these kids who brought us here are around 20 years old, and they will perhaps play in three or four more tournaments together in the coming years,” the former Trabzonspor chairman said. “We must support them. We will stand by this team’s coach, and we will stand by its players.”

Breaking the scoring drought will not be simple against a rolling U.S. team, which has won both of its group games. The co-host has conceded just one goal in the tournament, riding the momentum of a 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay and a disciplined 2-0 shutout against Australia.

While U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino may rotate his squad with a round of 32 spot already locked up, the Americans are still chasing a historic perfect group stage on home soil.

If coach Montella is looking for a tactical blueprint, he can point to his side’s last international friendly matchup in 2025, where a sharp transition game lifted Türkiye to a 2-1 victory over the United States.

Another setback will make it increasingly difficult for Hacıosmanoğlu and Montella to justify their leadership.