Türkiye faces 15 percent US tariff

WASHINGTON

The U.S. has imposed a 15 percent customs duty on Turkish goods. Türkiye is among the countries with the lowest tariff increase.

Trade between Türkiye and the United States remains robust. In June, Türkiye exported goods worth $1.2 billion to the U.S., while importing $1.5 billion worth of American products during the same period.

Türkiye aims to increase the bilateral trade volume with the U.S. to $100 billion