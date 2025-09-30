Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is stepping up efforts to increase the share of gastronomy in its overall tourism revenues, recognizing food as a powerful driver for travel decisions worldwide.

Gastronomy tourism has grown into a trillion-dollar global industry, with travelers often willing to cross continents to taste a local dish in a small town.

Tourists who come primarily for culinary experiences are estimated to spend up to seven times more than regular visitors, making food a central pillar of tourism strategies across many countries.

Türkiye, where gastronomy already accounts for nearly 20 percent of total tourism income, is aiming to build on this momentum.

Experts say that developing a national gastronomy map, expanding culinary tours abroad and turning food festivals into established traditions could help Türkiye gain further visibility.

They also recommend spotlighting local specialties and crafts in promotions, strengthening gastronomy education in schools and raising the global profile of select signature dishes as part of the country’s cultural heritage.

Within this scope, Türkiye’s Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has already been running “Deliciously Türkiye” campaigns, with gastronomy featured in marketing activities across 200 countries.

On Instagram, Türkiye’s official tourism account, “GoTürkiye,” shares not only images of iconic foods such as baklava and kebab but also lesser-known dishes like "mantı,” dumplings filled with minced meat and served with yogurt and spices, or “sarma,” vine leaves stuffed with rice and herbs, gaining strong engagement worldwide.

Celebrity chefs and food influencers also increasingly showcase Turkish cuisine.

Food-centered festivals have been integrated into the Culture Route Festivals, a nationwide series of cultural festivals, with “Gastro” editions in cities like the central city of Konya, in the northwestern city of Bursa and the southern province of Gaziantep.

Restaurants included in the Michelin Guide are also playing a growing role in attracting international visitors, with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy noting that these establishments support not only tourism but also local producers and suppliers.

According to official data, visitors to Türkiye spent nearly $11.7 billion on food and beverages in 2024.

Employment in the sector is also significant: By mid-2025, more than 900,000 people were working in food and beverage services, nearly half of all tourism-related jobs.

Türkiye’s culinary heritage has also received international recognition. The southern provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay, along with the western city of Afyonkarahisar, are part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, underlining the country’s diverse and deep-rooted food culture.

