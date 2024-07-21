Türkiye eyes becoming R&D center for automakers

Türkiye eyes becoming R&D center for automakers

ISTANBUL
Türkiye eyes becoming R&D center for automakers

Türkiye that has a well-developed automotive industry aims to position itself as a center of R&D for automakers, especially for Chinese companies.

China’s BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, earlier this month announced that it will build a factory with a capacity for manufacturing 150,000 vehicles, as well as a mobility and R&D center with a total investment of $1 billion.

Chery, another major Chinese automaker, is soon expected to unveil the details of the plans regarding the R&D center it plans to build in Türkiye.

The Chinese company already started recruiting people for the planned R&D center, Zhang Guibing, a senior executive at Chery International, told reporters last year, adding that they were looking for a location to build the facility.

Carmakers already have 15 R&D facilities in Türkiye, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). When BYD and Chery materialize their investment, the number of automotive R&D centers will increase to 17.

The existing 15 R&D facilities employ around 6,000 people, while exports from those facilities amounted to $215 million in 2023.

In terms of output, Türkiye is one of the top five producer in the automotive industry in Europe.

BYD plans to make Türkiye a center of its future technologies and innovation, Stella Li, the executive vice president of BYD Ltd. and CEO of BYD Americas, told Anadolu Agency in a recent interview.

She boasts highly educated R&D staff in Türkiye.

BYD is not only an automotive firm but also an engineering company with around 110,000 R&D personnel around the world, she said, adding that it produces 32 patents each day.

The firm came to Türkiye not only to build another facility, but it has a passion to bring the most advanced plant for electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), Li noted.

"So, we want to build a brand here, but the difference is BYD’s investment here is not [just] adding another 5,000 jobs, we want to bring innovation here, we want to boost the technology here," she said.

BYD aims to complete the plant, which will create 5,000 jobs, in the western province of Manisa in 2026.

In a recent interview with a private broadcaster Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said that: “We want to transform Türkiye into a production center for the next generation of vehicles.”

The minister emphasized Türkiye’s selling points, including being part of the EU's customs union and having trade agreements with 28 countries.

"Chinese producers want rapid access to international markets," he said. "Investing in Türkiye offers them that."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seven PKK members neutralized in Syria, Iraq

Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

    Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

  2. UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

    UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

  3. Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

  4. Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

    Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

  5. Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

    Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Recommended
Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea

Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea
Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports

Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports
Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey

Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey
High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT

High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT
20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca

20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca
China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy

China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy
WORLD UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

Political decisions taken this year will determine whether a target to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can be reached, the United Nations said Monday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿