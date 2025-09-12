Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

ANKARA
Türkiye will intensify trade diplomacy and strategic partnerships to expand its export markets under the country’s Medium‑Term Program (OVP) for 2026‑2028, according to official documents.

 

According to the OVP’s foreign trade projections, exports are expected to reach $273.8 billion in 2025, rising to $282 billion in 2026, $294 billion in 2027, and $308.5 billion by the end of the program period. Imports are projected at $378 billion in 2026, $393 billion in 2027, and $410.5 billion in 2028.

 

The plan calls for active use of trade diplomacy tools to negotiate new trade agreements with potential markets, leveraging bilateral and multilateral dialogue mechanisms with friendly, nearby and distant countries.

 

Strategic regional connectivity projects, including the Development Road Project, will be supported in line with national priorities.

 

Cooperation with Central Asian nations and the Turkic world will be strengthened both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms, according to the program.

 

Mechanisms will be developed to help Turkish companies engaged in overseas development cooperation projects reach wider markets.

 

The program also emphasizes science and technology diplomacy, with a focus on artificial intelligence and other breakthrough digital technologies.

 

Efforts will be made to utilize the potential in services trade better, targeting sectors such as tourism, logistics, IT, financial services, consultancy, education, health and sports tourism, cultural industries, overseas contracting and green services.

 

Tourism diversification will be pursued to spread visitor activity across the country and throughout the year, with thematic tourism products aimed at increasing per‑capita visitor spending.

 

More firms will be encouraged to join overseas logistics networks to strengthen Türkiye’s position in global supply chains.

 

In health, the OVP envisions developing domestic vaccines, medicines, medical devices, diagnostic kits, and AI‑based health technologies to meet national needs and reduce import dependency.

 

Energy and other critical commodities will be produced domestically where possible, while measures will be implemented to protect local production under international commitments.

 

Officials say these measures aim to enhance Türkiye’s competitiveness in global markets, diversify export destinations and ensure sustainable growth in foreign trade.

