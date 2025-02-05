Türkiye extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden for another year

Türkiye extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden for another year

ANKARA
The parliament has approved the presidential motion extending the deployment of Turkish naval forces in the Gulf of Aden, the waters off Somalia, the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions for an additional year, effective from Feb. 10.

The motion underscores that "piracy, acts of armed robbery and maritime terrorism, which imperil international peace and stability while adversely impacting our national interests, necessitate Türkiye’s robust contribution to international efforts combatting these threats and ensuring the security of maritime navigation in the region.

“This commitment aligns with both our international obligations and national responsibilities."

The parliament initially authorized the deployment of Turkish naval forces in the region on Feb. 10, 2009, for a one-year term and has since consistently extended the mandate at regular intervals.

The European Union’s Operation Atalanta, established to counter piracy in the region, had its mandate extended by the Council on Dec. 16, 2024, prolonging its mission until Feb. 28, 2027.

Participation in the bloc’s naval force extends beyond the confines of EU member states. Norway was the pioneering non-EU nation to contribute a warship to the operation in 2009. Subsequently, Croatia, prior to its accession, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine and South Korea have dispatched staff officers to either the operational headquarters or the force headquarters.

The mission's budget in 2019 approximated 5 million euros ($5.2 million) for common operational expenditures, while in 2021, this figure was adjusted to 4.4 million euros for shared mandate costs.

