Türkiye expects F-16 draft offer by month’s end

ANKARA

Türkiye expects to receive the draft offer and acceptance letters for the procurement of F-16 fighter jets from the United States by the end of this month, according to defense sources.

The finalized deal, valued at $23 billion, will see Türkiye acquiring 40 new F-16s alongside upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet, following the recent approval from the U.S. Congress. The 15-day objection period concluded on Feb. 10, clearing the path for the sale after the sole objection raised by Senator Rand Paul was addressed within the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.

The absence of objections from the relevant committee in the House of Representatives further streamlined the process.

"Our negotiations continue to carry out the modernization activities and the production processes of the aircraft to be supplied in our country," the sources were quoted as saying by daily Hürriyet.

The Joe Biden administration's notification came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.

The formal endorsement of Sweden's membership by the Turkish parliament and Erdoğan's subsequent decree were published in Türkiye's official gazette on Jan. 25, marking the conclusion of the ratification process within the country.

Erdoğan has long tied the ratification to Türkiye's aspiration to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. The president also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Türkiye.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

However, Ankara held out on approving Sweden's bid, accusing the country of being too lenient toward terror groups. Türkiye had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the PKK in Sweden, as well as Quran-burning protests.

The Swedish government responded by tightening its anti-terrorism legislation and taking some other security steps.

Ankara's pursuit of new fighter jets follows its expulsion from the F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 over its acquisition of an advanced Russian missile defense system.

"There is no change in the stance of both countries regarding the F-35," the sources added.

They have previously clarified the procurement is not subject to any conditions as the Greek media has claimed, underlining that these warplanes will be used in line with the security needs of the Turkish army.

“Contrary to what is claimed by some Greek media outlets, Türkiye’s F-16 procurement and modernization [of existing fleets] issue is not subject to any conditions,” sources told reporters earlier this month.