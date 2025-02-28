Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday that Türkiye expects the EU to take concrete steps to improve relations.

Congratulating Costa on his appointment as president of the European Council in a phone call, Erdoğan said revitalizing relations between Ankara and Brussels is in the mutual interest of both sides, according to a statement on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Costa also discussed regional and global issues, with the Turkish president stressing that it would be beneficial and in the best interests of all parties to plan steps toward European security with Türkiye's participation.

He emphasized that a just and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible, as Ankara has been working to establish peace since the beginning of the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Erdoğan also expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the EU's decision to suspend some sanctions against Syria to help that war-torn country reconstruct.

The EU announced earlier the suspension of sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport and banking sectors to assist the country’s reconstruction after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

For his part, Costa said they had a "good" conversation.

"Türkiye is a strategic partner, an EU candidate country, and a NATO ally. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship," he wrote on X.

Expressing Brussels' appreciation of Ankara's role as a crucial regional and global actor "in these challenging times," he said the EU seeks to collaborate closely to secure lasting peace in Ukraine and support a democratic and inclusive transition in Syria.

“I also expressed my full support for the U.N. Secretary-General's efforts on the Cyprus settlement talks," Costa added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London
Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK

Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK
Türkiye expresses readiness to support peace between Ukraine, Russia

Türkiye expresses readiness to support peace between Ukraine, Russia
Türkiye to submit filing to ICJ on Palestine

Türkiye to submit filing to ICJ on Palestine
FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts
Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks

Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿