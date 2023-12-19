Türkiye evacuates some 200 more Gazan patients for treatment

ANKARA
Türkiye has undertaken four more expeditions to bring over 200 sick and injured individuals from the strife-ridden Gaza Strip for urgent medical treatment.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca detailed that the patients from the first two planes were strategically distributed to hospitals in the capital Ankara on Dec. 18. Seventy-three patients were admitted to the city hospitals in Bilkent in Etlik towns and 28 to another in Yenimahalle district.

In a statement on X, Koca elaborated on the scale of the operation, noting that 106 attendants accompanied the patients.

 Meanwhile, another group comprising 26 patients and their 32 companions, who had crossed from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, were airlifted to Türkiye the same day for treatment.

The plane belonging to the Defense Ministry took off from Egypt's El Arish airport and landed at Ankara's military airport in Etimesgut. Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay personally welcomed the injured individuals and their companions.

Upon arrival, ambulances stationed at the airport facilitated the transfer of patients to the same three hospitals. The plane also carried a substantial cargo of 1.2 tons of medicine and medical supplies to Gaza, accompanied by nine medical personnel.

This effort follows a previous mission where another ministry plane transported 75 patients along with their 74 companions from Gaza to Ankara hours before.

Koca previously reported the death of two patients from earlier groups and said two of the six currently in intensive care are in serious condition.

The minister emphasizes the careful oversight of a trilateral coordination team established by Türkiye, Israel and Egypt. This team closely monitors the ongoing humanitarian mission, ensuring effective coordination to maximize the impact of the medical assistance provided, Koca said.

Koca also shared that the location for a field hospital near the Rafah gate has received approval from both Egypt and Israel, with preparations already underway.

