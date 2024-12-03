Türkiye enforces stricter labeling for vegan, vegetarian products

ANKARA
The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has introduced new standards for the use of “vegan” and “vegetarian” terminology in food labeling and promotion.

 

According to the updated food labeling and consumer information regulation guide, the ministry emphasizes that adopting vegan and vegetarian diets is a personal choice made by adults. As a result, advertising and promotion of such products will not aim to replace animal-based products or create a perception of equivalence.

 

The regulations outline rules for vegan products, which must consist entirely of plant-based ingredients and avoid any reference to animal products such as milk or cheese in their branding. Phrases such as “tastes like butter” and “tastes like chicken” will no longer be permitted on labels.

 

Similarly, beverages made from soy, oats, almonds or similar ingredients must now use the term “beverage” instead of “milk” and will be labeled as “lactose-free” rather than “milk and dairy-free.”

 

In places of mass consumption, such as restaurants, menus and brochures must include easily visible and legible labels specifying whether the foods are suitable for vegetarians/vegans to ensure clarity and transparency for consumers while adhering to the new guidelines.

 

Additionally, restrictions have been placed on the use of terms and visuals that may resemble or evoke animal-based products. For instance, labels on vegan and vegetarian foods cannot feature images or names associated with meat, dairy or other animal products.

 

The updated regulation also applies to traditional foods. For instance, baklava made with peanuts must clearly state “with peanuts” on its label rather than using ambiguous terms.

