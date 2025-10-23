Türkiye enables online organ donation pledges via national platforms

ANKARA

Türkiye has officially introduced a new system allowing citizens to officially pledge to donate their organs through the country’s two main digital government platforms: The national e-Government gateway e-Devlet and the Health Ministry’s digital health record platform e-Nabız.

“With our motto ‘Every Donation Is a New Life,’ we have made the organ donation process much simpler. Let’s take a step today to bring hope to others tomorrow. Living is beautiful, helping others live is even more beautiful,” Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on social media.

The reform follows a regulation published in the Official Gazette, which makes a person’s donation declaration on these platforms legally valid even if their relatives later object.

Experts say this represents a major step forward for the country’s donation system, as family opposition has long been one of the main reasons organ transplants could not proceed despite prior consent.