Türkiye enables online organ donation pledges via national platforms

Türkiye enables online organ donation pledges via national platforms

ANKARA
Türkiye enables online organ donation pledges via national platforms

Türkiye has officially introduced a new system allowing citizens to officially pledge to donate their organs through the country’s two main digital government platforms: The national e-Government gateway e-Devlet and the Health Ministry’s digital health record platform e-Nabız.

 

“With our motto ‘Every Donation Is a New Life,’ we have made the organ donation process much simpler. Let’s take a step today to bring hope to others tomorrow. Living is beautiful, helping others live is even more beautiful,” Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on social media.

 

The reform follows a regulation published in the Official Gazette, which makes a person’s donation declaration on these platforms legally valid even if their relatives later object.

 

Experts say this represents a major step forward for the country’s donation system, as family opposition has long been one of the main reasons organ transplants could not proceed despite prior consent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project
Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Fidan holds phone talks with Egypt, Jordan counterparts

Fidan holds phone talks with Egypt, Jordan counterparts
At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Bodrum

At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Bodrum
Istanbul to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks

Istanbul to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks
New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara

New Turkish Cypriot president sworn in, vows cooperation with Ankara
Ankara court dismisses case challenging CHP’s 2023 convention

Ankara court dismisses case challenging CHP’s 2023 convention
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿