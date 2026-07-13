Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties

Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties

ANKARA
Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties

Türkiye and Egypt signed a letter of intent during talks between their defense chiefs in Ankara, Turkish authorities said on July 13.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Egypt’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Defense and Military Production Minister Ashraf Salem Zaher, who was in the Turkish capital for an official visit.

Güler welcomed Zaher with a military ceremony at his ministry before the two officials held a closed-door meeting.

The ministry said in a statement that the ministers later chaired a meeting between delegations, following which they signed a letter of intent on defense cooperation.

The agreement comes as Türkiye and Egypt have moved in recent years to strengthen ties after a period of strained relations. The two countries have increased high-level diplomatic and defense contacts as part of efforts to expand cooperation.

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