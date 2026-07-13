Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and Egypt signed a letter of intent during talks between their defense chiefs in Ankara, Turkish authorities said on July 13.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Egypt’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Defense and Military Production Minister Ashraf Salem Zaher, who was in the Turkish capital for an official visit.

Güler welcomed Zaher with a military ceremony at his ministry before the two officials held a closed-door meeting.

The ministry said in a statement that the ministers later chaired a meeting between delegations, following which they signed a letter of intent on defense cooperation.

The agreement comes as Türkiye and Egypt have moved in recent years to strengthen ties after a period of strained relations. The two countries have increased high-level diplomatic and defense contacts as part of efforts to expand cooperation.