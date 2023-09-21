Türkiye drawing interest of investors: Şimşek

Türkiye “continues to arouse excitement among investors” Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said following his meetings with international investors in New York.

“As part of our visit to the United States, we held productive meetings in New York with businessmen, fund managers and senior executives of rating agencies,” Şimşek wrote on social media platform X late on Sept. 19.

“Today, I had the opportunity to address a large group of investors interested in Türkiye by participating in two separate important events,” he added.

Şimşek said that in the first of these meetings, hosted by Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks, he met with the managers of the world's leading funds in a roundtable discussion and shared the goals of Türkiye's economic program and the roadmap to be followed.

"At the 13th Türkiye Investment Conference, jointly organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board, the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council and Goldman Sachs, I addressed a large audience of investors and gave a presentation on Türkiye's economic outlook,” the minister added.

“The president's full support for our inflation control policy is the most important factor that increases confidence in our policy framework. I believe that these meetings will contribute to the flow of funds into Türkiye.”

According to a report in daily Hürriyet, Şimşek made a presentation on Türkiye's fiscal policy and medium-term program (MTP) at the meeting hosted by Goldman Sachs.

In his speech, Şimşek stated that price stability is one of the most important goals for Türkiye and emphasized that the government's top priority is to solve the price stability problem.

Stating that inflation is unacceptably high, Şimşek said the government has set a one-year transition period, and that the disinflation process may start next June.

The minister also said that credit growth has slowed down significantly, and that the Feb. 6 earthquake has put an additional burden on the Treasury. Şimşek emphasized that they will continue with a rule-based, predictable fiscal policy.

Şimşek also emphasized that the process started with the full support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stating that the government will continue the process without compromise, he also pledged to maintain a pragmatic, mutually beneficial relationship with foreign countries and investors.

Speaking at the same conference, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said that the world is on the verge of a new industrial era and emphasized that the Turkish economy is moving step by step toward its $1 trillion export target.

Bolat said that their three main priorities for the coming period are low inflation, fiscal discipline and structural reforms, stressing that none of these will be compromised.

