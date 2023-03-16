Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry

Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry

ANKARA
Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated once again on March 16 Türkiye’s position that Ankara does not recognize the “illegal annexation” of Crimea by Russia.

“The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which is affiliated to Ukraine, was annexed by the Russian Federation nine years ago today [March 16] with an illegitimate referendum held in violation of international law,” the statement said.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the annexation, Türkiye reiterated that it does not recognize this situation and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are the indigenous people of Crimea, is always a priority for Türkiye, the ministry said.

“Türkiye will continue to support our Crimean Tatar compatriots in their historical homeland of Crimea, preserving their identity and ensuring that they live in safety and peace,” it added.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014 and formally annexed the region in March of the same year – a move that Türkiye, the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. and the EU, all view as illegal.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

    Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

  2. Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

    Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

  3. Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain

    Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain

  4. US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

    US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

  5. Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry

    Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry
Recommended
Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan
Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain

Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain
Türkiye seeks to extend grain deal for 120 days: Defense minister

Türkiye seeks to extend grain deal for 120 days: Defense minister
Presidential aide meets Biden’s adviser, State Department official

Presidential aide meets Biden’s adviser, State Department official
Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın
WORLD US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

ECONOMY Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Three Brazilian footballers, including Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, say they have fallen victim to a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam, according to local media reports.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe will have a tough task in hand to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when it hosts Sevilla on March 16 in the second leg.