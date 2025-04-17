Türkiye dismisses Greece’s maritime plans

ATHENS
Greece's unilateral actions and claims on maritime spatial planning will have no legal consequences for Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Türkiye's reaction came after Greece declared Maritime Spatial Planning within the EU framework.

"Some of the areas specified in the 'Maritime Spatial Plan' (MSP) declared by Greece within the framework of EU legislation violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said.

Stressing the importance of avoiding unilateral actions in enclosed or semi-enclosed seas like the Aegean and the Mediterranean, it said the international maritime law promotes cooperation among coastal states in such areas, including on environmental matters.

In this context, Türkiye remains open and willing to collaborate with Greece in the Aegean Sea, the ministry said.

"The aforementioned actions and fait accompli attempts, as in the past, will not have any legal consequences for Türkiye today or in the future," it added.

Ankara continues to uphold its view that issues should be addressed through a genuine and inclusive approach grounded in international law, the principle of equity, and good neighborly relations—aligned with the spirit of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, signed on 7 Dec. 2023, "which reflects the mutual intent to foster positive Turkish-Greek relations," the ministry said.

"Türkiye will submit its own MSP to UNESCO and the relevant bodies of the United Nations."

Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
