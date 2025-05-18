Türkiye discovers $30 billion gas reserve in Black Sea

Türkiye discovers $30 billion gas reserve in Black Sea

ISTANBUL
Türkiye discovers $30 billion gas reserve in Black Sea

Türkiye has discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters (bcm) worth $30 billion in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on May 17.

"With this amount, we will be able to meet the residential demand alone for approximately 3.5 years," Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul.

The work at the Göktepe-3 well in the Black Sea, which began on March 27 with the 7th-generation drilling ship Abdülhamid Han, was completed as of May 16, he added.

The president emphasized that the economic value of their natural gas discovery stands at 30 billion dollars.

As part of the Sakarya Project, they will use a floating production platform to develop the field, which will significantly increase its economic contribution, he added.

He noted that the first phase of Black Sea production is now complete, supplying 9.5 million cubic meters of gas daily — enough for 4 million households.

The president further said that the goal is to double production by 2026 and quadruple it by 2028, reaffirming the commitment to achieving full energy independence of Türkiye.

Erdogan stated that drilling operations are continuing with determination and noted that Türkiye has expanded its fleet and built partnerships both domestically and abroad in pursuit of energy independence.

He emphasized Ankara's commitment to energy independence. "We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Türkiye."

After completing its mission in the Mediterranean, Türkiye's seventh-generation deep-sea drilling ship, Abdülhamid Han, passed through the Bosphorus on Aug. 2 last year and began operations in the Black Sea.

Ahead of Erdoğan’s announcement of a new gas discovery, Energy Minister Alparslan on May 16, Bayraktar visited the ship.

He stated that drilling continued at a depth of approximately 3,500 meters, following a water depth of 2,154 meters.

Bayraktar stated that 11 drillings in the Mediterranean and 38 in the Black Sea have been carried out so far.

With the Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han drilling ships, along with the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa and Oruç Reis seismic survey ships, Türkiye has become one of the countries with the largest offshore fleets in the world, according to Bayraktar.

Türkiye’s first floating production platform arrived in the province of Çanakkale in September last year.

It is currently undergoing maintenance and modernization at a shipyard. The platform is expected to begin operations at the Sakarya Gas Field in 2026.

Once operational, it will add an additional daily production of 10 million cubic meters, bringing the total output to 20 million cubic meters by 2026.

 

gas reserves,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

    Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

  2. Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

    Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

  3. Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

    Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

  4. CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

    CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

  5. Iran offers a new regional paradigm for stability

    Iran offers a new regional paradigm for stability
Recommended
Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister
China factory output grows more than expected last month

China factory output grows more than expected last month
Ryanair annual net profit drops 16 percent as fares fall

Ryanair annual net profit drops 16 percent as fares fall
Global chip giants converge on Taiwan for Computex

Global chip giants converge on Taiwan for Computex
Canada pauses some counter tariffs against US

Canada pauses some counter tariffs against US
Finance Ministry tracking online transactions

Finance Ministry tracking online transactions
Food prices on decline due to seasonal and others factors

Food prices on decline due to seasonal and others factors
WORLD Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on May 19 as he seeks a breakthrough to end the grinding conflict triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

The Turkish tourism industry has become more resilient to crises since the country changed its tourism strategy in 2018, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿