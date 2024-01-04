Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

ANKARA

Defense Ministry officials have refuted recent allegations suggesting that Türkiye permitted minehunter ships from the United Kingdom to enter Ukrainian waters via the Bosphorus.

According to officials, Türkiye has adhered to the Montreux Convention, a treaty in force since 1936, which restricts the passage of conflicting parties' warships through the straits during times of war.

"Since the beginning of the war, Türkiye was the first country to characterize the situation as war and to take de facto measures... We strongly reject the allegations that would undermine our neutral position in this conflict," the officials said at a briefing with a group of journalists in the capital Ankara on Jan. 4.

The allegations first surfaced in Turkish media after being reported by Chinese outlets. According to the reports, Sandown-class minehunters, part of a U.K. donation to Ukraine, had allegedly transited the Bosphorus and reached Romanian territorial waters.

The Communications Directorate also addressed the claims through an official statement on X earlier this week. The presidential body's statement clarified that Türkiye had informed its allies that passage through the Turkish straits into the Black Sea for the minehunter ships "would not be permitted as long as the conflict in Ukraine persists."