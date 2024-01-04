Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

ANKARA
Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

Defense Ministry officials have refuted recent allegations suggesting that Türkiye permitted minehunter ships from the United Kingdom to enter Ukrainian waters via the Bosphorus.

According to officials, Türkiye has adhered to the Montreux Convention, a treaty in force since 1936, which restricts the passage of conflicting parties' warships through the straits during times of war.

"Since the beginning of the war, Türkiye was the first country to characterize the situation as war and to take de facto measures... We strongly reject the allegations that would undermine our neutral position in this conflict," the officials said at a briefing with a group of journalists in the capital Ankara on Jan. 4.

The allegations first surfaced in Turkish media after being reported by Chinese outlets. According to the reports, Sandown-class minehunters, part of a U.K. donation to Ukraine, had allegedly transited the Bosphorus and reached Romanian territorial waters.

The Communications Directorate also addressed the claims through an official statement on X earlier this week. The presidential body's statement clarified that Türkiye had informed its allies that passage through the Turkish straits into the Black Sea for the minehunter ships "would not be permitted as long as the conflict in Ukraine persists."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

    Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

  2. Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

    Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

  3. PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

    PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

  4. Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

    Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

  5. China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

    China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea
Recommended
Ankara concerned of spillover of war in Mideast: Fidan

Ankara concerned of spillover of war in Mideast: Fidan
FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara
Irans Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda
Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin

Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin
Parliament unlikely to vote on Swedens NATO bid for weeks

Parliament unlikely to vote on Sweden's NATO bid for weeks
Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation is high but is moving in line with the economic program, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that under the current expectations, the decline in inflation will continue.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.