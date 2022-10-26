Türkiye demands extradition of terrorists from Finland

Türkiye demands extradition of terrorists from Finland

ANKARA
Türkiye demands extradition of terrorists from Finland

The Turkish government has repeated its demand for the extradition of terror convicts from Finland in a lengthy technical meeting in Ankara on Oct. 25.

The officials from the justice ministries of Türkiye and Finland met in the Turkish capital and discussed the judicial cooperation between the two countries in the context of the latter’s application to NATO.

The Turkish team led by Kasım Çiçek, the general director of the Foreign Relations and European Union department of the Justice Ministry introduced evidence over the extradition cases to the Finnish delegation, the daily Hürriyet reported. These cases included those terrorists from the PKK and FETÖ who are believed to reside in Finland.

Ankara has called Helsinki to implement the provisions of the trilateral memorandum of understanding between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland that stipulates the cooperation of the two NATO-aspirant Nordic states with the Turkish government on the fight against terror and extradition of terrorists. The Hürriyet said Türkiye has recently demanded the extradition of nine terrorists from Sweden and six from Finland.

Sweden and Finland had decided to enter NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Given the fact that PKK terrorists have long been benefiting from these two countries’ tolerance which allowed to stay and continue their activities in these countries, Ankara pressed on Sweden and Finland to change its approach towards the terrorists if they are serious in joining the alliance. Following negotiations, the three countries signed a memorandum of understanding in late June.

However, Ankara is still not convinced about the level of cooperation the two Scandinavian countries are pledging. It calls on the extradition of terrorists as a sign of a concrete move. This demand has been reiterated in a trilateral meeting in late August and at a bilateral meeting with the Swedish delegation.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party vows to reinstall democratic order when in power

İYİ Party vows to reinstall democratic order when in power
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  2. Finance minister to attend investment event in Riyadh

    Finance minister to attend investment event in Riyadh

  3. Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals

    Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals

  4. UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

    UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

  5. N Korea nuclear test would meet ‘unprecedented’ response: US, Japan, S. Korea

    N Korea nuclear test would meet ‘unprecedented’ response: US, Japan, S. Korea
Recommended
Ankara, London vow to deepen ties in new period

Ankara, London vow to deepen ties in new period
Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals

Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals
Israeli defense minister due in Ankara for talks

Israeli defense minister due in Ankara for talks
Sweden’s top diplomat: We’ll fulfil deal with Türkiye on NATO

Sweden’s top diplomat: We’ll fulfil deal with Türkiye on NATO
Kremlin praises Ankara for Ukraine mediation

Kremlin praises Ankara for Ukraine mediation
Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour

Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour 
WORLD Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.

ECONOMY Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions.
SPORTS Istanbul, Thessaloniki to be on Bodrum Cup’s route in 2023

Istanbul, Thessaloniki to be on Bodrum Cup’s route in 2023

The route of the Bodrum Cup will be Istanbul-Thessaloniki-Bodrum next year, the event’s organizer has announced.