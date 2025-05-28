Türkiye deepens crackdown on illegal betting

Turkish security authorities on May 28 apprehended dozens of individuals in a sweeping expansion of nationwide operations targeting money laundering and illicit online betting networks — a crackdown that followed just one day after a high-profile raid on one of the country’s most prominent fintech companies.

The coordinated operations, executed across nine provinces, resulted in the arrests of 89 suspects. Several others were released under international travel bans, while ongoing legal proceedings continue for the remaining individuals.

Investigations revealed transactional activity amounting to 8.3 billion Turkish Liras ($212 million) within the suspects’ bank accounts, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The accused are alleged to have operated illegal betting platforms via internet sites and facilitated unregulated monetary transfers.

Among the multifaceted schemes attributed to the network are the dissemination of fraudulent rental property and vehicle sale advertisements through social media platforms, the promotion and sale of counterfeit lottery tickets online to engage in unauthorized gambling and the exploitation of social media to advertise fictitious low-interest loans.

This operation was launched a day after Turkish police carried out a major action against Papara, a leading digital payments provider.

According to a statement issued by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Papara — which facilitates online financial transfers, foreign currency exchange, and utility bill payments — has been under scrutiny for allegedly enabling and streamlining the financial flows of unlawful betting operations.

 

