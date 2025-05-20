Türkiye debuts its first-ever ‘musical road’

Türkiye debuts its first-ever ‘musical road’

ANKARA
Türkiye debuts its first-ever ‘musical road’

Türkiye has taken a pioneering step in road innovation by unveiling its first musical road, located along a road in the capital Ankara’s Nallıhan district, the Transport and Infrastructure Minister has announced.

 

Speaking on the project, minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the implementation uses grooves or markings placed at specific intervals on the road surface.

 

As vehicles pass over these at a constant speed, the vibrations and resulting sounds come together to form a recognizable melody, in this case, Mozart’s "Rondo Alla Turcai" or Turkish March.

 

"These marks or grooves are intended to provide a melodic sound provided that cars go by at a specific pace. Every groove or marking on the surface is arranged to provide a distinct frequency tone,” Uraloğlu explained. “When drivers maintain a steady speed, the vibrations and sounds generated by the vehicle align to create a clear musical tune.”

 

For the musical road system to work at its best, certain conditions should be in place, according to the minister. The road needs to be flat and smooth, without surface damage, and vehicles should be able to keep a steady speed of around 100 kilometers per hour.

 

Uraloğlu also highlighted that the system works better on roads with light traffic, especially where heavy vehicles are rare, to avoid quick wear and keep the melody clear.

 

The first section of the project, carried out by the General Directorate of Highways, was completed at the 21st kilometer of the Nallıhan – Beypazarı road. Uraloğlu said the project was carefully planned to ensure it would not affect the nearby wildlife development region.

 

Work began on May 12 and concluded on May 16.

 

A second installation is already underway as authorities on May 17 launched work on another section located at the 37th kilometer of the Ankara – Eskişehir road, near the Kertek area just outside Sivrihisar.

 

The minister emphasized that in countries where similar roads exist, projects near residential zones have led to noise complaints. To prevent this, they are implementing these features away from populated areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

    EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

  2. Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

    Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

  3. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  4. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  5. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Recommended
New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law
Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches

Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches
Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir
Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus
Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces
Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time

Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time
Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future

Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future
WORLD EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Wednesday on Israel to investigate the firing of warning shots at a delegation of diplomats in the West Bank and hold those responsible "accountable".
ECONOMY Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿