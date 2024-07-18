Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say

ANKARA

Türkiye is the country that contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, defense sources said on July 18 amid efforts by the two nations to revive relations that have been frozen for years.

"Türkiye is in Syria to eliminate terrorist attacks and threats against its territory within the scope of the principle of self-defense, protect its borders and prevent the establishment of a terror corridor in northern Syria by a fait accompli," the sources told local media.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad to Türkiye "at any moment," signaling a possible reconciliation.

"We are positive towards any initiative to improve the relationship... but that doesn't mean we go [to a meeting] without rules," Assad told journalists on July 15.

He said he would attend such a meeting if it addresses the withdrawal of Turkish troops from northwest Syria.

In response, the sources in Ankara said Türkiye is the country that "contributes the most to the territorial integrity of Syria by its operations."

"We want terrorism to be eliminated in Syria, territorial integrity to be restored, political stability to be restored and the Syrian people to live in peace and security," they added.

Türkiye controls a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations conducted between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged Syria into a protracted and devastating conflict. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

The Russian-mediated direct talks in 2022 ended without success as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

In addition, the sources mentioned discussions with Iraq on counterterrorism efforts, specifically targeting the PKK, amid signs of growing rapprochement in recent months.

"Technical work on the establishment of a joint operation center is going on without any problems," the sources said.

In March, following a diplomatic visit, Baghdad listed the PKK as a "banned organization," although Ankara still demands Iraq do more to address the issue.