Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

ANKARA

Türkiye has been the country that has made the most effort to find a solution to the crisis in Syria in line with the legitimate expectations of the people since the beginning of the Syrian conflict and continues to work in this bid, the Foreign Ministry said.

In this context, Türkiye played a leading role in maintaining the ceasefire on the ground and establishing the Constitutional Committee through the Astana and Geneva processes and gave full support to the opposition and the Negotiation Committee in the political process said the ministry in a written statement on Aug. 12.

Currently, this process is not progressing due to the “dragging” of the regime, said the statement noting that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s statement on Aug. 11 “also pointed to this.”

Türkiye, which provides temporary protection to millions of Syrians, continues to actively contribute to the efforts to prepare suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees and to find a solution to the conflict in accordance with the roadmap outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, the statement noted.

Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts to find a permanent solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people, said the ministry.